Milwaukee Brewers announce signing of catchers Pedro Severino, Brett Sullivan

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet so far in baseball’s busy offseason, but the team announced a pair of signings Wednesday as it looks to replace backup catcher Manny Piña.

The Brewers officially announced the additions of Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts after Piña signed a multi-year deal earlier this month with the world champion Atlanta Braves.

C Pedro Severino and C Brett Sullivan have been signed to 1-year contracts. pic.twitter.com/oBqhIUvB0M — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 30, 2021

Contract terms have not yet been reported.

The 28-year-old Severino hit .248/.308/.383 with the Baltimore Orioles last season, with 11 home runs and 18 doubles in 113 games behind the plate and at designated hitter. Severino historically has hit left-handed pitchers much better than right-handed hitters, which was also the case with Piña. Severino has hit .262/.324/.441 against lefties during his seven-year career.

He has also struggled defensively throughout his career, but the Brewers have had success recently in turning bat-first catchers into solid defenders, like when they acquired Omar Narvaez from Seattle two years ago.

Sullivan was a 17th-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 and has played six seasons in their minor league system since then, including 286 games at catcher. He has hit .271/.317/.426 overall with 58 career minor league home runs. Sullivan hits left-handed but has also had some success against left-handed pitching in his minor league career, including a .787 OPS against them at Triple-A this past season.

The Brewers also announced Wednesday they have avoided salary arbitration with utility infielder Jace Peterson by agreeing to a one-year contract and also signed former Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rex Brothers to a minor league contract.

INF/OF Jace Peterson has signed a 1-year contract, avoiding arbitration. LHP Rex Brothers has been signed to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League camp. pic.twitter.com/eN3sPN9y71 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 30, 2021

Many teams are trying to wrap up contract negotiations before the current collective bargaining agreement between owners and the players union expires at the start of December, with multiple reports saying the owners are expected to begin a lockout, which would freeze contract negotiations.

