Milwaukee Brewers announce new stadium menu in partnership with James Beard semifinalists

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced a new partnership with Joe Muench and Dan Snider, co-owners of Black Shoe Hospitality, a 2022 James Beard semifinalist, for a new ballpark menu.

Rebranded concession stands will offer specialty sausages and nachos from Blue’s Egg, burgers and topped hot dogs from Story Hill BKC, and chicken sandwiches and tenders from Maxie’s — all local Black Shoe Hospitality restaurants.

“At Black Shoe we have spent the last 15 years working to elevate the dining scene in Milwaukee,” Snider says in a release. “To be part of elevating the food and fan experience at American Family Field is a huge thrill.”

This season, the Brewers are partnering with Black Shoe Hospitality and Delaware North Sportservice to bring a reimagined menu and rebranded concessions stands to American Family Field. Ballpark fare will be inspired by local favorites Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg and Story Hill BKC. pic.twitter.com/MGgipbaWC1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 12, 2022

The new menu is a partnership with American Family Field’s food provider, Delaware North Sportservice, and executive chef Loren Rue.

At Specialty Sausages powered by Blue’s Egg, there are three options using Johnsonville — Ultimate Bratwurst, Tipsy Polish Sausage and Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich, which includes chorizo sausage strips, the only “Racing Sausage” that hadn’t been represented on a menu before. In addition to Specialty Sausages, there will be Nachos powered by Blue’s Egg stands throughout the stadium.

Story Hill BKC is powering Burgers and Topped Hot Dogs. At the burgers stands, there will be three options using double patty beef from Wisconsin born and raised cattle. Topped Hot Dogs is new this year and there are four locations. Some options include Wisconsin on My Mind (think fried cheese curds and ranch), chili cheese dog, Badger State Dog (tater tots, bacon and cranberry jalapeno ketchup) and Dog n’ Brat Show (brat strips, apple-onion braised sauerkraut, spicy mustard and cheese sauce).

Chicken powered by Maxie’s is the last in partnership with Black Shoe Hospitality. It will offer chicken tenders and a chicken sandwich.

“This offseason was focused on continuing to infuse local flavors into our food and beverage program,” Delaware North’s General Manager at American Family Field Kevin Jezewski says. “We work closely with the Brewers to ensure the ballpark’s dining options reflect the unique spirit of Milwaukee and truly give fans a sense of hometown pride.”

American Family Field is also adding 10 new marketplaces with different packaged drinks and ballpark snacks.

The stadium is planning to offer mobile ordering and some self-checkout stations.