Milwaukee authorities looking for escaped inmate originally headed to Rock County

by Matthew Clark

Escaped inmate

MILWAUKEE Authorities in Milwaukee are looking for an escaped inmate that was supposed to go to Rock County.

According to a release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Robert R Johnson, 39, of Rockford Illinois escaped while in custody at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Johnson was being transported from Laredo, Texas by a private correctional contractor to a correctional facility in Rock County.

The press release said Johnson has an extensive criminal record and faces current charges of aggravated assault and burglary.

Authorities in Milwaukee are asking anyone who comes in contact with Johnson to use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.

Deputies said Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has a facial tattoo of a star on his face.

He may have a single handcuff on him.

