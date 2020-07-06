Milton police investigating series of car thefts, crashes

MILTON, Wis. — Milton police are searching for the individuals who crashed a stolen vehicle into a house on Plumb Street early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday a Milton police officer saw a gray SUV driving on Parkview Drive. The SUV did not have any taillights. When the officer tried stopping the vehicle, the driver drove off and lost the officer.

Roughly 10 minutes later, the Rock County 911 center got a call reporting a vehicle had just hit a home. The officer who spotted the SUV earlier responded to the scene and determined that the vehicle that hit the house was likely the same one that drove off earlier.

The house sustained significant damage, and the vehicle needed to be towed form the scene. Officers found clues that the occupants were likely injured in the crash.

Police found that the vehicle had been stolen from Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Later that day, around 6:30 and 7 a.m., the Rock County 911 center received two separate calls reporting stolen vehicles in Milton. One of the vehicels was later found heavily damaged in Rockford, Illinois on Friday, and the other was found in a similar condition in Freeport, Illinois on Sunday.

Police said they believe the occupants of the vehicle that hit the house are the same people who stole the vehicles that were later found in Illinois.

All three incidents are still under investigation with help from the Bolingbrook, Rockford and Freeport police departments.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicles is asked to call the Milton Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

