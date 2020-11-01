Milton man dies following rollover tractor accident

MILTON, Wis. — A Milton man died Saturday after a rollover tractor accident.

According to a news release, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man pinned against a tree in a farm field off East County Highway N shortly after 1 p.m.

The release said a 69-year-old man had been operating a tractor pulling a corn picker across a concrete bridge over Otter Creek.

Officials said the picker started to go over the west edge of the bridge when the man stopped and called his son, who responded with a skid loader to pull the picker back onto the bridge. After the call, the man attempted to reverse the tractor off the bridge when a section of concrete gave way and fell into the creek below. Officials said that caused the tractor to overturn, pinning the man against a grove of trees suspended over the creek below.

The man was removed by fire personnel and pronounced dead about two hours later.

The identity of the man will be released next week by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

