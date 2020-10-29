Milton High School moving to all-virtual learning for at least 2 weeks

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MILTON, Wis. — Milton High School will pivot to an all-virtual learning model next week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.

The change will only effect the high school, as all other schools in the district will continue with regular instruction.

Virtual classes will begin Monday through at least Nov. 13, according to a news release from the school district. Friday will be used as a non-instructional day for the high school as teachers prepare for the transition.

The district has worked with the Rock County Public Health Department to monitor disease spread in the area. If active cases have decreased, school officials will evaluate a return to in-person instruction for high school students.

The closure also applies to athletic practices and competitions. Extracurricular activities have been canceled unless a transition to a fully virtual format is possible.

