Miller Park, Fiserv Forum will no longer be used as in-person absentee voting sites

MILWAUKEE — Miller Park and the Fiserv Forum will no longer be used as in-person absentee voting sites for the 2020 election.

Officials with the City of Milwaukee Election Commission made the announcement Tuesday morning citing legal challenge concerns.

“Unfortunately, the addition of these two sites could be legally challenged due to a recent court ruling, and we don’t want to do anything that could risk a City of Milwaukee voter’s ballot being counted,” said Claire Woodall-Vogg, Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director. “We want residents of Milwaukee to feel complete and unwavering confidence that their ballot will be counted in the election and this action reflects that commitment.”

While the two venues will no longer be available for in-person absentee voting, the city is still offering 13 other sites throughout the city where voters can submit their absentee ballots.



“Early voting opportunities are critical to reducing any crowding at voting sites on Election Day,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “Milwaukee is dedicated to administering a safe, accessible and transparent Presidential Election. We are doing everything within our ability to make sure every person in this city has a fair chance to cast a ballot and regret we are not able to pursue the unique opportunity of integrating these two well-known locations.”

Read the full statement from Milwaukee’s election commission here.

