Milk truck crashes into vehicle near town of Albany

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. — According to the Green County Sheriff’s Department a milk truck hit a vehicle in the Town of Albany Tuesday morning.

At 2:55 p.m. Albany Police & Fire Department, EMS and Green County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of county highways X and EE in the town of Albany for the crash. One of the vehicles was over turned and the driver was trapped.

Further investigation reveled that John Lawrence, 84, was traveling westbound on County Highway EE when Eric Peterson, 54, who was driving the milk truck, was at the stop sign on Tin Can Road. Peterson did not see Lawrence’s vehicle and sent it into the northwest ditch where it overturned.

Lawrence was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, however he was still injured and taken to the hospital. His vehicle sustained damages and the airbags were deployed.

Peterson was also wearing a seat beat and was not injured during the crash. The milk truck sustained minor damages and was driven from the scene.

A citation for failure to yield to the right of way is pending for Peterson.

