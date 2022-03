Milk tanker crash closes Highway 80 near Livingston

by Kyle Jones

LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Highway 80 is closed between Livingston and Monfort Saturday.



Grant County Sheriff’s officials said a milk tanker crashed. Cleanup is expected to take up to three hours.

Drivers are urged to detour using County Roads IG, XX, and X.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.