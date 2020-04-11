‘Milk Man’ delivers over 100 gallons of milk to community

PARDEEVILLE, Wis.– A Columbia County man is quickly making a name for himself as the “Milk Man,” after donating more than 100 gallons of milk to the community.

Shell Hodgson bought and donated 40 gallons of milk after hearing that dairy farmers were dumping milk because of a quick shift in demand.

“It kind of just burned me,” Hodgson said.

After just one week, that donation tripled. With the help of the community, Hodgson donated 120 gallons of milk to community members on Saturday.

ACT OF KINDNESS: Over 100 gallons of milk were delivered to community members near Pardeeville, Wis. this morning. The man who organized the giving was looking for a way to support Wisconsin dairy farmers. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/GeKEgjkofs — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) April 11, 2020



“Everybody is super appreciative, kind of surprised at what we are doing,” Hodgson said. “I got five people that are natives of the area. They’re helping to distribute to churches and people less fortunate or lost their job because of what’s going on.

The milk is purchased from Kwik Trip because they sell milk from Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin packed milk and mostly Wisconsin farmers,” Hodgson said. “Kwik Trip is working with us and helping out a bit for the cause.”

Kathy Cook and Curtis Cook deliver donations to families in Pardeeville and neighboring towns.

“You know, it may be just a little drop in the bucket of help, but at least they know we are out there trying to help them,” Cook said.

Hodgson said the deliveries will continue for the next two weeks and beyond, if donations keep coming in.

“Maybe somebody will see this and say you know, let’s get that going here,” Hodgson said.

