Milio’s under new ownership after group of friends buy company

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Milio’s has announced new ownership after a group of friends and fellow sandwich lovers bought the company.

A news release said the new ownership consists of Brian Bergen, Timm Heller, Todd Mancusi, Tony Mancusi and Chris Gentilli. Four of the owners graduated from Madison West High School and grew up in the area. Whether it’s coaching high school football or supporting local little league teams, the group has strong ties to the community.

“Milio’s has a great product, a fanatical following from our loyal customers, and one of the best groups of employees around,” said Bergen. “We couldn’t think of a good reason why we shouldn’t buy the company, even with the pandemic. We know Milio’s. We care about Milio’s – the people, the customers, and our communities. It was an easy decision.”

Milio’s debuted in Madison as a single sandwich shop on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Since launching its first restaurant in 1989, the company has gone on to set up shop in 21 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

