Milicent Jean Kotek

OREGON, Wis.-Milicent Jean Kotek, age 70, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings in Fitchburg.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1949, in Fairfax, Minn., the daughter of John and Jean (LaFramboise) Freeman.

Milicent graduated from Gaylord Minnesota in 1968. She married Jerry Kotek on July 28, 1973, in Minnesota.

Milicent worked as a computer operator and print operator for W.T Rogers, and several Wisconsin state agencies retiring in 1962. She enjoyed floral arranging, decorating, shopping, dancing and listening to music. Milicent enjoyed cooking for and spending time with the family during the holidays. Always the perfect, caring hostess.

Milicent is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Amy (Charles) Brooks; son, Jacob Kotek; granddaughter, Alesha Brooks; sister-in-law, Martha Freeman; brother, Tom Freeman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Oakley Freeman and John Freeman; and sister-in-law, Carol Freeman.

A graveside service will be held at PRAIRIE MOUND CEMETERY, in Oregon, at 12 noon, on Friday, May 8, 2020. A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and again from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Due to Covid-19 mass gathering restrictions, visitors are asked to reach out to Gunderson Funeral Home to schedule a time to attend.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515