PINE BLUFF / MOUNT HOREB / MADISON – Miles Monroe Breunig, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on the family farm Sept. 3, 1936, in Roxbury, Wis., the son of Sylvian and Lillian (Nolden) Breunig. Miles graduated from Sauk City High School in 1954. He married Medora Kalscheur on Sept. 12, 1961, at St. Mary of Pine Bluff Church. The couple moved to Mount Horeb in 1977, he then continued to work in agriculture, and in 1985, they moved to Madison.

Miles was an active person throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing cards, going to the casino, taking drives, and doing puzzles, and he umpired softball games until he was 80 years old. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus in his later years as well. He was a loyal man with a strong work ethic, and he loved spending time with his friends. More than anything, he loved being with his grandkids. Miles enjoyed taking the grandkids to apple orchards and farms and watching all of their sporting events. You always knew that a story was coming when he gave his signature smirk. He made every Christmas special with his homemade cookies – he was known as “Betty Crocker” because of his baking skills.

Miles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Medora; daughters, Marcia (Charlie) Virgil and Melinda (Scott) Bilder; grandchildren, Pvt. Colleen Virgil, Ireland Virgil, Erin Virgil, Jordan Bilder and Devin Bilder; sisters, Eunice Yanke, MaryJane (Walter) Burkholder, Harriett (Marvin) Breunig and Karen Ballweg; brothers, Merten (Barb) Breunig and Wallace (Helen) Breunig; and sister-in-law, Audrey Breunig.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Math (Marie) Kalscheur; sister, Audrey (Ted) Zander; brother, Ivan Breunig; brothers-in-law, Ken Yanke, Tom Ballweg and Linus Zander; and sisters-in-law, Marcia Kalscheur and Bernice Breunig.

A memorial service will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Miles’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, the American Diabetes Association, UW Carbone Center or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

