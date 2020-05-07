Milele Arts Scholar Program launches in honor of Milele Chikasa Anana

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District Black Excellence and UMOJA Magazine are introducing the Milele Arts Scholar Program in honor of the late Ms. Milele Chikasa Anana.

The program combines four workshops with writing and visual arts along with a youth edition of UMOJA Magazine, the release said.

The project will highlight stories and experiences of youth during the pandemic. While the workshops are for sixth through 12th graders, UMOJAMagazine hopes to hear from all youth and encourages all ages to submit work to be considered for the magazine.

Submissions are eligible for prizes and raffles. Registrations must be completed by May 19 here.

“We want to carry on Ms. Milele’s legacy by celebrating the next generation of young writers and artists,” the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments