Mile-long stretch of Capital City Trail to close for resurfacing until November

MADISON, Wis. — A stretch of the Capital City Trail will close for at least two months starting next week.

Dane County Parks officials said in a news release that one mile of the Capital City Trail between Fish Hatchery Road and Seminole Highway will close on Sept. 8 for asphalt pavement resurfacing.

County officials said the work is expected to be completed by November and will include drainage improvements, ADA road crossing improvements and way-finding signage.

Cyclists and pedestrians will have to use alternate routes during construction. A detour via the cannonball trail will have signage.

According to the release, access to the Seminole Mountain Bike Trails from the Dawley Bike Hub parking lot will be limited, but access will remain open from the bike roundabout. Alternative routes, online mapping tools and additional information are on the Dane County Parks website.

County officials said the Capital City Trail was completed in 2000. In 2018, 6.5-miles of trail were resurfaced from Nob Hill Road to Fish Hatchery Road and in 2019, 2 miles were resurfaced from Fish Hatchery Road to Seminole Highway. This is the third phase of a multiyear, multiphase restoration project by Dane County Parks to improve the safety and ride of approximately 10 miles of the Capital City Trail.