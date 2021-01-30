Mildred Rose Blank

Mildred Blank, age 94, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Private family services are being held.

Mildred was born June 14, 1926 in Westmont, Illinois the daughter of John and Julia (Johanek) Mejdrech. Mildred was a devout Catholic and active in St Mary’s Altar Sodality and a life-long member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Lyndon, until health issues prevented her from attending. She loved to crochet and made afghans for many of her family members. Mildred was a housewife her entire married life and devoted to her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, Yahtzee, cards, and watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers games, as well as game shows.

Mildred is survived by her sons, Bill (Raymonda) of Lyndon Station, Bernard of Baraboo; daughter, Patricia Blank of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Brian (Barbara), Rebecca, Andrew; great-grandchildren, William and Elias. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, Stephen (Peggy); brothers, James (Catherine) Mejdrech, John (Ruth) Mejdrech, Joseph (Joyce) Mejdrech and twin sister, Helen (Charles Nielsen).

