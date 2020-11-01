Mildred “Millie” E. Richardson

Mildred E. Richardson, 95, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City.

Due to Covid, private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. The Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

Memorials may be made to the Mildred Richardson Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to Melby Funeral Home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Mildred was born on May 7, 1925 in Belmont, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Anna (Masbruch) DeBuhr. She attended Platteville High School and graduated in 1943.

She was married to Wilford L. Richardson on June 3, 1947 and they became known as Millie and Willie to family and friends. He preceded her in death on October 20, 1998.

She spend a short time working at Kabele Brothers Implement before joining the office as secretary and office manager for the Dr. Thulins in 1960. She worked for them until her retirement in 1983.

She was a life long member of the Disabled Veteran’s Auxiliary and the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a life long member of Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Mildred enjoyed working with crafts, puzzles, and especially enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Bechara) Boury of Raleigh, NC and Linda (Michael) McQuade of Janesville; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Michael and Matt McNett; Nicole Damick; and Fouad, Andre, and Christian Boury; seven great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Wilford; her parents; two brothers, Orville and Harry DeBuhr; and sister, Margaret Bisbach.