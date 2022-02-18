Mildred “Millie” Arlene (Hamre) Herring

DEFOREST – Mildred “Millie” Arlene Herring, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022 at her residence in the Parkside Retirement Community of DeForest.

She was born on December 17, 1934 in the Township of Hampden, WI to parents Arthur and Elsa (Hermanson) Hamre. Millie married Vern Herring on January 22, 1955 in Keyeser, WI. They were blessed with four children and celebrated 65 years of marriage before Vern’s passing in July 2020.

After traveling the world for many years for Vern’s various U.S. Air Force deployments, the couple returned to the DeForest area in 1971. Vern built their home near Morrisonville, where they lived for almost 50 years. Millie spent 15 years with DeForest Morrisonville Bank before retiring in 1987. She held various positions in the loan department and retired as an Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer. Following retirement, Millie and her sister Janice owned J&M Expressions Gift Gallery, a consignment gift and craft shop in Rio, for more than seven years. They both loved making country crafts, music boxes, floral pieces, knick knacks, and wall art to sell.

Millie was a remarkable artist – she loved painting, scratch art, crafting, and rosemaling. In fact, she has created more than 100 rosemaling pieces over the last 30 years. Millie won numerous first place awards for her rosemaling at the annual Stoughton Syttende Mai Festival. She also donated rosemaling pieces for the church bazaar every year.

Among many other talents, Millie was a professional cake decorator for weddings and birthdays. She also loved crocheting, cooking, canning, and working in her flower beds. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family. She always had handmade gifts for her family during the holidays – everyone was always well stocked with afghans, dish cloths, doilies, and pot holders. Millie was very proud to be 100% Norwegian – in that spirit, she often made lutefisk, lefse, and other Norwegian treats for family Christmas gatherings. She was a wonderful cook.

Millie is survived by two children, Yvonne (Tip) Lovicott, and Steven Herring; five grandchildren, Rory (Robin) Herring, Marc (Brittany) Lovicott, Heidi (Chad) Anderson, Brad Lovicott and Tyler Herring; six great-grandchildren, Paige, Reese and Tristan Anderson, Avery, Bryar and Brady Herring; sisters, Janice (Henry) Berg, Vivian Greiber, Audrey (Doug) Herwig; Jean (Craig) Buske; brother-in-law, Arthur Sharpee; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Michael and Tony Herring, brother, Philip Hamre and sister, Elaine Sharpee.

Millie’s family would like to thank the incredible staff at Agrace – especially Amber, Leslie, Chloe, and Sonya for all the loving care these last two months. We also cherish the staff at Parkside Assisted Living for their compassionate care of mom these past six weeks – especially KaLeigh, Jody, Loretta, Riley, Jesse, Ellis, Martha, and Bonnie. Your love for mom means the world to us.

A celebration of the lives of Millie and Vern will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, W5448 County Highway DM, Keyeser, WI. A visitation will take place at the church two hours prior to the service, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spring Prairie Lutheran Church or the Agrace Foundation.

