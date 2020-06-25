Mildred M. Ring

PLAIN – Mildred M. Ring, 94, Plain, Wisconsin died peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Millie was born May 30, 1926 in Plain, Sauk County, the daughter of John “Jack” & Hilda (Ederer) Meixelsperger. Millie’s mother preceded her in death in 1935, leaving behind her father, Millie, and her two younger brothers and a sister. When Millie was 16 years old, her father married Celia Alt, and the family remained at the Meixelsperger homestead.

Upon graduation from St. Luke High School, Millie worked at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant (Badger Ordinance Works) near Baraboo, WI. She was united in marriage to Felix Ring on June 3, 1947 at St. Luke Church, Plain.

Millie was a devoted wife and homemaker who enjoyed raising her seven children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also worked at the Peoples Community Bank in Plain and volunteered for the reading program at St. Luke School where she enjoyed interaction with her co-workers and the students.

Millie is survived by her husband, Felix, and her children, Kathleen (Marv) Ruhland, Gloria (John) Pletzer, Ramona (Dan) Druckrey, William (Sharon) Ring, Polly (Rich Sanning) Ring, Robert, and Mary (Len) Shelton, 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, her sister, Alice Roessler, sisters-in-law, Pearl Meixelsperger, Carol Meixelsperger, Lory (William) Terbilcox, brothers, Dave (Darlene) Meixelsperger and John (Josie) Meixelsperger, along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, brothers Richard, Ralph, and Robert, several sisters and brothers in law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, Plain, Wisconsin. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe, EWTN, Food for the Poor or your favorite charity.

The family would like to thank Mom’s relatives and friends and the caring staff of Agrace, Maplewood Nursing Home and the Sauk Prairie Hospital.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

“Mom, you were an example of deep faith. You have always been our guiding light. We love you and will miss you dearly, but your work on earth is finished.”

“I had a mother who prayed for me,

Pleaded with the Lord every day for me.

Oh, what a difference it made in me,

That I had a mother who prayed for me.”

