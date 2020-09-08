Mikayla M. Stephens

Mikayla M. Stephens, age 16 of Darlington, WI passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at UW-Hospital in Madison, WI after courageously fighting the injuries she sustained in a UTV accident.

She was born December 19, 2003 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the daughter of Tiffany Chandler. Mikayla was born and raised in Darlington where she was about to start her junior year of high school.

Mikayla is survived by her mother: Tiffany Chandler of Darlington; a sister: Tatum Garvey of Darlington; maternal grandparents: Rita Stephens of Platteville, WI and Kenneth Greve Sr. of Darlington; her aunts and uncles: Cristy (Jimmy) Curler of Platteville; Kenneth Greve Jr. of Freeport, IL and Dona (Jeremy Demaske) Knight of Belmont; WI; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by one sister: Alexis Chandler in infancy; and her maternal great-grandparents: John (June) Stephens and William Greve.

Mikayla attended church at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg and was an active member in AWANA youth at Evangelical Free Church in rural Shullsburg. Mikayla was a proud member of Shullsburg Girl Scouts, Darlington FFA, and played both volleyball and track at Darlington High School. She had a smile that was infectious and a personality that could brighten up any room. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A public visitation will be held for Mikayla on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 P.m. until 6:45 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington).

A private funeral service will be held for Mikayla’s family and close friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington with Rev. Russ Paul of Evangelical Free Church in rural Shullsburg officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

The family requests that all in attendance wear casual attire.

The family would like to thank the Belmont EMS, Belmont Fire, UW Madison Med Flight and the UW Children’s Hospital for the care and compassion they gave Mikayla and the family during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mikayla’s name.

Due to the Wisconsin state mandate, masks are to be worn during your entire stay in the funeral home.