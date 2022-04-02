Middleton woman reported missing in northern Wisconsin

by Kyle Jones

GURNEY, Wis. — A Middleton woman who went on a hiking trip in northern Wisconsin was reported missing.

Iron County Sheriff’s officials said the 30-year-old, whose name was not released, was last contacted at the Potato River Falls in Gurney on March 26. Middleton police reported her missing on March 30.

Authorities found her vehicle in the parking lot at the Falls and search efforts began. Sheriff’s officials said the woman had messaged her friends that she was at the Falls, but she indicated that her phone’s battery was low and communications ceased shortly afterward.

Officials said K9s, underwater remotely operated vehicles, helicopters and dive teams have been used in the search. Resources from across Wisconsin and Michigan have been brought in to assist.

The search is ongoing, and the public is asked to avoid the area around Potato River Falls at this time.

