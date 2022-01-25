Middleton teen facing disorderly conduct charges, no weapons found following high school lockdown

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department says the student taken into custody after a lockdown at the high school Monday is tentatively being charged with disorderly conduct, although the student did not have any weapons.

Police say the 15-year-old student, who was previously misidentified by authorities as being 16 years old, was not on campus for most of the time Middleton High School was locked down. The lockdown happened after a staff member told a resource officer the student may have had a gun.

The student did not have a gun in their possession when they were taken into custody, and no weapons have been found anywhere, police said Tuesday.

News 3 Now is not naming the student because they are a minor, and the student has not been formally charged with a crime.

News 3 Now has also reached out to district officials with more questions about Monday’s lockdown, but have not yet received a response.

The school was locked down just before 12:30 p.m. Monday and remained in lockdown for about 45 minutes until the student was apprehended by police outside the school without incident. Clark Street Community School and Kromrey Middle School were also placed under lockdown, while Sauk Trail Elementary was put on a soft hold.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Middleton Police at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

