Middleton student recognized for sustainability activism

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Daphne Joyce Wu, junior at Middleton High School, was given the Prudential Spirit Community award for her passion in environmental education and activism.

Wu focussed her volunteer work on sustainability. Her efforts include protecting the earth against air and water pollution and climate change.

“I felt like my school district had a gap in environmental responsibility and education, so I started a Green Team in my high school and I also started the Dane County Youth Environmental Committee which consists of over 30 students across Dane County,” Wu said. “Green Team and DCYC both do a lot of environmental projects and do many, many, many things to try and help and better our environment.”

So far, these organizations have set up plastic bag drives and recycling programs. Additionally, Wu has given presentations to educate elementary students on sustainability.

Wu’s goal is to pass a sustainability resolution in the school district to reach 100% renewable energy by 2030.

