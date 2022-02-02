Middleton seniors roll up sleeves for COVID-19 booster shots at retirement community

by Site staff

MIDDLETON, Wis. — SSM Health held a COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic at The Jefferson retirement community in Middleton Wednesday to help ensure seniors, who tend to be at the greatest risk from the virus, are better protected.

A representative from The Jefferson said it was helpful for SSM Health to come to them as very few residents drive.

Nancy Dibold was one of 25 people who received a booster dose.

“I got my booster shot today, and the funny part of it is I was supposed to get my shot in November but I ended up in the hospital with COVID, so I’m sure glad to get it today,” she said.

A representative from the community stressed the importance of getting the booster to help maintain the active social lives its residents lead.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.