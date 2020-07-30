Middleton police searching for man who attempted to abduct 2 girls

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police are investigating after a man attempted to abduct two girls Thursday, officials said.

A news release said police were sent to the 5300 block of Century Avenue for a report of an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl from an apartment complex shortly before noon.

The victim told police she was outside her apartment playing with her 1-year-old sister when a man approached the two of them. The girl said he was wearing a black T-shirt and baseball hat with a full ski-type mask.

Officials said the man led the two girls away from the property and walked with them, but they were able to run several blocks away from the person and are now safe at home.

Middleton detectives are investigating the incident.

Those who were in the area between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. are encouraged to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300. The girl also told police about a person on a bicycle on Highland Way while she was walking with the man. Middleton police would like to speak with that person if possible.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.