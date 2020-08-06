Middleton police searching for man involved in hit-and-run that hospitalized victim

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police are searching for the man who hospitalized a 64-year-old woman following a Thursday afternoon vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run.

Officials with the Middleton Police Department said the victim was walking her dog on Lisa Lane near Parmenter Street when a man driving a white or gray four-door hatchback-style vehicle hit the woman.

The woman was taken to UW Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, a white man in his 20’s, fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen driving west on Lisa Lane. His vehicle sustained windshield damage on the driver’s side during the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about the vehicle is asked to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.