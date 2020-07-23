Middleton police report uptick in burglaries, thefts; urge residents to lock doors

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department is asking residents to lock their home and vehicle doors following a recent spike in burglaries and thefts from vehicle.

According to a news release from the Middleton Police Department, police believe the suspects gained entry to homes via unlocked doors or open garage doors. Police believe a recent uptick in thefts from vehicle is because the cars were left outside and unlocked.

Police said the easiest way to prevent these crimes is by always locking your home and vehicle doors, especially after dark.

Anyone who has information about the recent burglaries and thefts is asked to call or text the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

