Middleton police officer helps save life of UW exchange student

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Middleton police officer’s training — and being in the right place at the right time — are being credited with saving the life of a UW-Madison exchange student.

Siobhan Wren, a 20-year-old exchange student from the United Kingdom, was out shopping last Friday when she suddenly collapsed off Century Avenue.

“I have no recollection of feeling any sort of way that wasn’t normal before the incident,” she recalled.

One of Wren’s friends waved down patrol officer Cesar Salinas, who called dispatch to send an ambulance.

“In my 11 years, I’ve never had a person such as Siobhan being 20 years old, young, fit, healthy from what I know, go from talking to not breathing,” he said.

Wren was rushed to UW Hospital with no recollection of the event. She was diagnosed with a cardiac arrest.

“I felt fine, but I was reading this really shocking thing that had happened and I just couldn’t really put two and two together, and then being told that I had collapsed and my heart had stopped and had all of these serious medical events happened to me,” she said.

Salinas’ paternal instincts kicked in and got her her phone to check in with her loved ones across the pond.

“My primary objective was to get her back her phone, not as a police officer, but with my parent hat on, knowing her parents were in the U.K., that phone is crucial,” he said.

It was a gesture that went the extra mile for Wren, separated from her family by thousands of miles.

“Being able to FaceTime the people I needed to FaceTime and the people I needed to see in real life is really what I needed in those moments,” she said.

Wren was left with a feeling of comfort knowing she was in good care until walking out of the hospital on Wednesday.

“It’s not much I can really say; it’s more of a feeling of just complete and utter thankfulness,” she said.

Salinas said it’s all part of his job.

“It’s just what we do,” he said. “With all of the people in the room, it really shows that it’s a team effort.”

Doctors were able to install a pacemaker in Wren’s heart that they believe will prevent a similar situation from happening.

Photojournalist Bryan Troxel contributed to this story.