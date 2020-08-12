Middleton police: Man in custody in connection to weekend shots fired

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WISC-TV

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police have arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting in the 3000 block of Northbrook Drive.

Police responded to several reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found multiple shell casings.

According to a news release, officers were nearby when the shots were reported. Several officer spotted a vehicle leaving the area as they arrived at the scene. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested one man for a probation violation.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives determined the man they arrested is a person of interest in the shooting. He is in police custody, but has not been charged with any crimes.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Middleton police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

