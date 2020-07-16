Middleton police looking for a missing woman
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police are looking for a woman who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the department said Sharon Wachholz left her home on Cypress Trail at 2:30 in the afternoon Wednesday. She said she was going shopping in Middleton and West Madison but hasn’t come back.
The 71-year-old has a medical condition, and her family is concerned about her well-being.
She’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and has a rain coat with her. Police say she’ll likely be in the immediate Middleton area on foot. If you see her or know where she might be, Middleton police will be taking calls at 608-824-7300.
