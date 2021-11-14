Middleton police look to identify women connected to retail theft

by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police in Middleton are looking to identify three people connected to a retail theft at Marshall’s.

According to an incident report, the women were spotted in surveillance images by the Marshall’s at 1700 Deming Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middleton Police at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime SToppers.

Tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

