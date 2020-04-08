Middleton Police get community donations to help slow the spread
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton Police are getting help from all over the community amid the pandemic.
In an effort to help slow the virus’ spread, Costco donated two cases of disinfecting wipes to the department Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the wipes will be used around the department’s common areas, dispatch center and squad cars.
Middleton Ford also made a monetary donation to the department Tuesday. Another Facebook post said the money will be used to purchase supplies for the staff.
