Middleton police find shell casings in early-morning shots fired incident

Middleton police found several shell casings after a shooting incident early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Century Avenue at Highland way at 4:10 a.m., not too far from the Pheasant Branch Conservatory.

Middleton police said no one is hurt, and no one has been arrested yet.

The department said they’re still working to learn more about the incident. News 3 Now will update this article as we learn more.

