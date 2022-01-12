Middleton police dispatch phone number experiencing technical issues

by Logan Reigstad

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department is having technical issues with its non-emergency dispatch phone number Wednesday afternoon, the agency said.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the issue is intermittent.

Those trying to call the department should text the non-emergency dispatch number 608-824-7300 rather than calling. People can also call 911 for emergencies.

The department did not specify what may be causing the issue.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.