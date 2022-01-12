Middleton police dispatch phone number experiencing technical issues

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department is having technical issues with its non-emergency dispatch phone number Wednesday afternoon, the agency said.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the issue is intermittent.

Those trying to call the department should text the non-emergency dispatch number 608-824-7300 rather than calling. People can also call 911 for emergencies.

The department did not specify what may be causing the issue.

