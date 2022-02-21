WATCH: Middleton PD releases video of head-on crash into squad car

by Kyle Jones

MIDDLETON Wis. — The Middleton Police Department shared video footage Monday of a crash involving a squad car.

Police said an officer and a dispatcher were hospitalized after the incident, which occurred on February 15 at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road. Both suffered minor injuries and were released.

RELATED: Three hospitalized in crash involving Middleton police officer

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and faces a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Police said this is the fifth Middleton squad car in the last two years to be damaged by someone who was later arrested for impaired driving. Officials asked drivers to plan for a safe ride home and drink responsibly.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.