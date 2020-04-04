Middleton police respond to weapons violation call, arrest person on unrelated warrant

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Officers with the Middleton Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun Friday afternoon.

According to an incident report, police received a call at 12:55 p.m. about a man threatening another individual with a gun located in the 1200 block of North High Point.

Upon further investigation, police did not find anyone with a gun and no injuries were reported.

One individual was arrested on a warrant unrelated to the first call.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Shorewood Hills Police Department, Madison Police Department and Middleton emergency medical services all assisted.

