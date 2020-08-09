Middleton police believe overnight shots fired incident was targeted shooting

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police found several bullet casings in the 3000 block of Northbrook Drive late Saturday night after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene lead police to believe that the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

