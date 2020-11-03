Middleton Police arrest gas station employee on suspicion of child sex offenses

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department arrested 37-year-old Mohd Abdul Mujeeb of Madison Thursday, a news release said.

According to the release, a 14-year-old victim reported to police that over the course of a couple weeks, Mujeeb, an employee at Pit Stop Express on Parmenter Street, had requested nude images in exchange for free tobacco products. Police said the victim told police he also engaged in sexual activity with her in exchange for free products and money.

Police said they found nude images of the victim on Mujeeb’s phone.

Mujeeb was charged with repeated acts of sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography and child enticement, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3TIPS.com.



