Middleton police arrest man accused of robbing Smoothie King

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department has arrested the man accused of robbing the city’s Smoothie King last month.

The news release said officials received multiple tips from the public after they released surveillance photos from the armed robbery, which took place Feb. 27 at the smoothie bar on 2019 Deming Way.

A follow up investigation led to the arrest of Christopher N. Montinguise, 29, of Cross Plains. Montinguise faces one count of armed robbery.

