Middleton Plan Commission approves concept for four-story apartment building on Century Avenue

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Plan Commission on Tuesday gave its initial conceptual approval to a proposed four-story, 50-unit workforce housing apartment building near the Pick ‘n Save on Century Avenue.

The apartment building proposed by the nonprofit Madison Development Corporation would be three stories tall along Century Avenue and would step back to a fourth story away from the road.

It would consist of five studio, 31 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units. The project also includes 48 underground parking stalls and 21 surface parking stalls.

Currently, the site at 6904-6908 Century Avenue includes two single-family homes.

Architect Kevin Burow from Knothe & Bruce Architects said the building would be a great fit for the city and would add density along a county highway.

“This development would provide much-needed housing into this area and would replace two single-family homes in the process,” he said during the plan commission’s meeting Tuesday night.

Members of the commission expressed a desire to see the building match other nearby prairie-style developments, including the Pick ‘n Save building. Alder Susan West said she felt the proposal matches the style well.

Commission members also asked the applicants to consider working with the owners of the Pick ‘n Save property to explore whether residents could access the building from that driveway to reduce the number of driveways along Century Avenue.

The commission also unanimously approved, without additional discussion, a specific implementation plan for a four-story multi-family building on the site of the former Captain Bill’s restaurant at the intersection of Lake Street and Century Harbor Road.

In October, the commission deferred action on the plan until the second phase of a traffic impact analysis was completed. That analysis did not recommend changes to the roads attributable to the project but did find deficiencies that currently exist in the area.

That project has attracted opposition from community members, with hundreds signing a petition asking the city to suspend development until possible impacts on Lake Mendota and an aquifer were known.