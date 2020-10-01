Middleton PD launches voluntary citizen surveillance camera registry with crime-solving goal

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department is launching a program for citizens to register their home surveillance systems to help solve crime.

The police department said it’s encouraging citizens who have exterior video surveillance systems to register with its Surveillance Camera Registry And Mapping — or SCRAM — program.

Middleton police said that the popular use of surveillance systems has helped police gather video evidence that can develop leads. According to the release, “home surveillance systems played a major role in helping Middleton Detectives resolve two recent major investigations that would have otherwise likely remained unsolved.”

By partnering with the community, officers will be able to quickly identify locations of nearby cameras that may have captured helpful evidence instead of going door-to-door trying to find people who have cameras, which can be labor intensive and could delay investigations.

The department said officers will only contact registrants if there is an incident near their camera that they believe may have video footage that could help the investigation.

Police said participating in SCRAM is voluntary and officers won’t monitor registered surveillance systems. Detectives will be able to contact people whom have registered their camera systems to determine if they might have recordings that relate to a crime or investigation.

Middleton residents interested in registering their surveillance system can visit middletonpd.com/scram.htm to fill out the online form.

