Middleton native playing in Milwaukee as Virginia Tech takes on Texas

by Zach Hanley

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Badgers will obviously have the most fan support of the eight teams playing in Milwaukee in the NCAA tournament, but Virginia Tech may be second on the list thanks to one player from south-central Wisconsin.

Storm Murphy is back in his home state to play on college basketball’s biggest stage, and it couldn’t have worked out any better for the Middleton native.

As a grad transfer, Murphy helped the Hokies win the ACC tournament which led Virginia Tech to Milwaukee for the first and second rounds. Now, the only issue he’s having is trying to find everyone a ticket.

“Even in Brooklyn, I was getting a bunch of texts saying ‘You have to win this, you have to win this — I have to come to the tournament game,’ without any plans that it would be right in our backyard,” he said, “so… it means a lot to be able to come back home and a lot of people are hitting me up — friends and family — it’s been a busy week trying to get all the tickets sorted out and figured out, but I’m just excited to have that sense and feeling of being home.”

March Madness on CBS leads to programming changes for News 3 Now

All Murphy could do was smile any time playing in his home state was brought up.

He doesn’t plan on being one-and-done in the tournament; As he put it, “we’re one of the hottest teams in the country.”

