Middleton man sentenced to two years of probation for illegal gun possession

MADISON, Wis. — A Middleton man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for illegal gun possession.

Tahjmalyk Porter, 24, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a news release, Porter was in an area gun store last November and was seen on video handling a semiautomatic rifle.

Officials said Porter was captured on video in another area gun store handling firearms there as well.

Authorities said Porter was a felon based on a 2017 conviction for strangulation in Dane County Circuit Court.

The judge said he was concerned that Porter was associating with individuals who were making straw purchases of firearms and selling them in the community. He also noted Porter’s criminal history, but sentenced him to probation rather than prison based on the fact that he did not try to purchase a gun and there was no evidence that he had sold illegal guns into the community.

