Middleton man faces several tentative charges for alleged involvement in State Street looting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who they believe was involved in several acts of property damage and looting during the civil unrest that happened on the nights of May 30 and 31.

Officers with the Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit arrested 21-year-old Noa Q.P. Reick on Tuesday on a probation hold.

Officials said they identified him with the help of surveillance photos.

BCU detectives are referring several tentative charges to teh Dane County District Attorney, according to an incident report.

Reick is facing tentative charges of burglary and criminal damage to property for looting Knuckleheads the night of May 30. He is facing a separate tentative charge of burglary for allegedly looting Under Armour that same night.

BCU detectives also allege that Reick threw a construction horse saw through a window at Manchester Place, which caused $1,600 in damage, the night of May 31.

