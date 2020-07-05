Middleton man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI, police say

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police arrested a man early Sunday morning following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Parmenter Street.

David Andren, 44, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI, which is a felony. According to officials, at 2:25 a.m. police saw Andren driving erratically on Parmenter Street.

Law enforcement officials said the officer noted that Andren was disoriented and slurring his words. Andren admitted to having “too much to drink,” the report said.

Police put Andren through a field sobriety test and subsequently arrested him.

Andren was booked into the Dane County Jail, according to the news release.

