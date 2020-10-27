Middleton man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

freeimages.com

TOMAH, Wis. — Kentae Jackson, 41, from Middleton was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth offense Tuesday at 3:36 a.m. on I90/94 eastbound around mile marker 54.

According to a release, a Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post trooper stopped a vehicle for unsafe lane deviation. The release said the trooper noticed signs of impairment.

The trooper administered standardized field sobriety tests before arresting Jackson.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.