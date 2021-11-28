Middleton man arrested for fourth OWI offense, felony

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Middleton Police arrested a man early Sunday morning for a fourth OWI offense, a felony.

Police said Stephen Mixer, 36, was driving a vehicle with the headlights turned off, and was struggling to stay in a lane.

Officers stopped Mixer near Parmenter Street at Century Avenue.

Mixer allegedly had an open intoxicant in his vehicle and smelled of alcohol.

After a field sobriety test, Mixer was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail.

Along with a 4th OWI charge, Mixer was also cited for operating after his driver’s license was revoked and possession of open intoxicants.

