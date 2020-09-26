Middleton man arrested for fourth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated felony

Margarita Vinogradov

MIDDLETON, Wis. — An officer with the Middleton Police Department arrested a man late Friday night on suspicion of his fourth OWI, which is a felony.

One officer said he saw Alvin Marshall, 50, speeding and weaving in and out of his lane on Allen Boulevard and Century Avenue in a car that was reported stolen earlier that day.

Upon stopping Marshall, the officer said he saw bloodshot eyes and an open can of beer in the car. Marshall admitted that he was “DUI” and was arrested after field sobriety testing.

Officials said Marshall’s breath sample while driving was reported at a BAC of .25, but because Marshall has three previous OWI convictions, he was restricted to a BAC of no higher than .02.

Marshall was booked for a fourth OWI and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, both felonies.

Marshall was also cited for speeding, open intoxicants, and operating with a revoked driver’s license. The car Marshall was driving has been returned to its owner.

