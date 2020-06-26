Middleton husband and wife bar owners sentenced to six months in federal prison for false tax returns

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – A Middleton couple accused of filing false tax returns were each sentenced to six months in federal prison Friday afternoon.

Dudley Hellenbrand, 68, and Cherie Hellenbrand, 46, both of Middleton, Wisconsin, own Middleton Sport Bowl, a bar and bowling alley.

According to a complain, the two contracted a video gambling vendor to install game machines at the bar, with the two set to split cash receipts with the vendor.

The Hellenbrands later admitted they skimmed the cash receipts, but did not report the skimmed receipts on their state and federal income tax returns. The two agreed the tax loss between 2010 and 2017 totaled more than $260,000.

Dudley Hellenbrand will report to prison on July 27, 2020. Cherie Hellenbrand will report on June 14, 2021.

