Town of Middleton hotel clerk allegedly robbed at knifepoint

by Kyle Jones

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Town of Middleton hotel clerk was allegedly robbed at knifepoint early Sunday morning.

Dane County Sherriff’s officials said the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. at the Quality Inn at 6900 Seybold Road.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A suspect allegedly entered the hotel, threatened the clerk, and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police at (608) 284-6900.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.